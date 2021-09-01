BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 68,740 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 844,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,286,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

