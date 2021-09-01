BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,765. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.21 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

