BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1,789.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,931 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.47. 56,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,783. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.