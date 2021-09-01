BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.35.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $4.36 on Wednesday, hitting $401.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

