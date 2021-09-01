BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 166.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,613 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. 11,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,725. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

