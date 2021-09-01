BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,247. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.