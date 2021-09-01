BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1,038.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,331 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Shares of DKS traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.43. 60,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $144.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,922 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

