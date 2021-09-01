BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.38 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,732 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 122,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

