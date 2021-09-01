BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.41 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.