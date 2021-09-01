BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,423 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.13% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,959,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 3,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,593. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

