BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,879 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 17,155 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 19.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 29,356.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

