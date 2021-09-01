BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 118.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 910,692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $74,513,000 after buying an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NetApp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NetApp by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 509,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,713,000 after purchasing an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.13. 50,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

