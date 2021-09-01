BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.02 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 19,955 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $261,317,000 after buying an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $2,308,929.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,467,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

