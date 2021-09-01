BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,397 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products stock remained flat at $$103.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $291,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.