BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $7.39 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,222 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Bbva USA acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 274,822 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in eBay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.44. 156,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

