BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $7.84 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,809 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $3,018,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $148,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $479,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 131.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,335,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709,113. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

