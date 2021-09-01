BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,435 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 171.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $580,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $16,009,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,714,658 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $470,845,000 after buying an additional 61,058 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA stock traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.91. 80,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,798. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $344.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

