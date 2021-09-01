BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Kellogg by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in Kellogg by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 33,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

