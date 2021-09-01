BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $351.31. 160,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $346.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

