BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 75,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

