BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

