BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 23,082 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,981,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.78. 113,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,352. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

