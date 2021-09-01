BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 2,550 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Humana by 38.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.35.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $4.36 on Wednesday, hitting $401.06. 8,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,467. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.