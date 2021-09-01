BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 6,106 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,748,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,756,000 after acquiring an additional 227,710 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.99. The company had a trading volume of 60,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,156. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.90.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

