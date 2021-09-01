BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 682 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Facebook by 10.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 43,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 4.4% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $383.10. The company had a trading volume of 351,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,062. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $382.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,654,890 shares of company stock worth $930,275,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

