BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $122.23. 2,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.50. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

