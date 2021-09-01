BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Magna International stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 44,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.03.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

