BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,623 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.00. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

