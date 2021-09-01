BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 16,259 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock traded down $5.24 on Wednesday, hitting $347.41. 26,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,666. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $364.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

