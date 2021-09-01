BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 17,155 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,879 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 17,155 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 677,922 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.05. 29,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

