BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 324,853 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,463 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 324,853 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 88.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

