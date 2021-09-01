BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 37,131 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,131 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 104,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

