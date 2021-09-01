BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,133 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 37.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

