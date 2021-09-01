BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 7,056 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $351.31. The company had a trading volume of 160,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.66 and a 200 day moving average of $368.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

