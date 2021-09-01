BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 7,832 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.05% of Acuity Brands worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,485,000 after purchasing an additional 98,717 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,242,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average of $168.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.30.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.