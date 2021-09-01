BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,455 in the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMS traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $112.40. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average is $111.12. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

