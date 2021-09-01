BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,864 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in JD.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.06. 558,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,310,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

