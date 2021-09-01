Bifrost Price Reaches $0.0851 (BFC)

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Bifrost has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One Bifrost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a total market cap of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bifrost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00126202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.18 or 0.00829015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

