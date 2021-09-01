Big Data Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $7.81 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00837796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00112074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047911 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 30,806,156 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

