BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.8 days.

Shares of BLRDF stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ)

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

