BinaryX (BNX) Trading Down 40.3% This Week

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $20.18 or 0.00041410 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $26.95 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.04 or 0.01255702 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

