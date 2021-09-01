Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.55 to C$6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BIREF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 160,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

