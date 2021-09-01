Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 29th total of 126,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BGI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 1,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,324. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,951 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Birks Group worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

