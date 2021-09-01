BitBall Price Up 60.2% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.26 or 1.00062376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009535 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

