Bitcoin 2 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $374.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $374.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001288 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars.

