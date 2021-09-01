Bitcoin Atom 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 261.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

