Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.24 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

