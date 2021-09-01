Bitcoin Atom Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 261.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000053 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

