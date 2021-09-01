Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.92 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 42% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $140,376.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $11.57 or 0.00024344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001010 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00036392 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 166,163 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

