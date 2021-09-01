Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $322.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00304288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00158950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00190282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

